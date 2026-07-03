One of the most powerful voices in rap news belongs to someone you'll never see. We tracked down the anonymous man behind Kurrco to see how he runs his operation.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Featured
A weekend at splash! showed the global strength of hip-hop, bringing together the next gen of German rap talent, standout UK performances, and influential voices from American rap—with Sprite creating one of the event’s most memorable cultural spaces.Jack Lynch
Denmark’s Roskilde Festival has once again shown why it continues to lead rather than follow.Mark Anthony
Music
Ken Carson's New Album 'xperiment': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
The Opium star's new album is here! Featuring Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Destroy Lonely, and more.Brendan Frederick