Hip-Hop Movies

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Music

Nicki Minaj Omitted From Netflix’s 'Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop' Trailer and Barbz Aren't Happy

A Twitter user claiming to be a producer on the docuseries had a purported explanation for Nicki's absence.

Brad Callas1088 days ago
biggie
Music

The Notorious B.I.G.’s A&E Documentary Is Now Streaming on Tidal

'Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.' is available on Tidal.

Victoria L. Johnson3052 days ago
young buck youtube
Music

Young Buck Says He Was Considered To Play 2Pac in 'All Eyez on Me'

Young Buck says he was very close to being offered the role of 2Pac in 'All Eyez on Me.'

Kyle Neubeck3300 days ago
This is a photo of Boosie Badazz.
Music

Boosie Badazz Will Make His Feature Film Debut in Boxing Movie 'Glass Jaw'

Boosie Badazz is throwing his hat into the acting ring.

Kyle Neubeck3386 days ago
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Music

Jerry Heller's Attorney: 'Straight Outta Compton' Film "Ultimately Killed Him"

Heller's lawyer points the finger at the film 'Straight Outta Compton' for leading to Heller's life-ending heart attack.

Corbin Reiff3604 days ago
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Pop Culture

How Asian-American ‘outsiders’ are breaking into the hip-hop industry

We talked to the filmmakers behind ‘Bad Rap.' The allure of 90s West coast gangsta rap was fading, and new artists gave rise to movements like Southern crunk.

Ramy Zabarah3742 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: VH1’s ‘The Breaks’—A Tale of Hip-Hop Back in the Day

A look back at laying the foundation in hip-hop’s hometown. 

Bill Savage3861 days ago
Music

'Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives' Is Out Now

Hip-hop's most important radio show has just hit the big screen.

Brandon Jenkins3942 days ago
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Style

'Fresh Dressed' Is Everyone's Ticket Into Hip-Hop's Style History

The film is screening on CNN at 10 p.m. EST tonight.

Gregory Babcock3970 days ago
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Music

How "Def Jam Vendetta" Taught Me to Appreciate Hip-Hop

A love story between a suburban kid, hip-hop, and the video game series that brought them together.

Gregory Babcock4170 days ago
Pop Culture

VH1 Green-Lights “The Breaks,” a TV Movie Based on “The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop”

VH1 is turning the best-selling book “The Big Payback: The History of the Business of Hip-Hop” into a movie.

Doug Sibor4209 days ago

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