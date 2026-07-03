High School Graduation

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Gilberto Mora (Mexico) during Round of 16 FIFA World Cup 2026, Mexico and England, Azteca Stadium, Mexico, Mexico on July 05 2026.
Sports

Youngest World Cup Player Graduates Days After His Team Got Eliminated

17-year-old Gilberto Mora helped his team reach the round of 16 at the World Cup before he finished high school.

Joe Price7 days ago

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