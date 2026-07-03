Heather Mcdonald

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Latest Stories

Comedian Heather Mcdonald collapsing during her stand-up set.
Pop Culture

Comedian Heather McDonald Shares Video of Her Fainting Onstage and Fracturing Skull

Heather McDonald recently fainted in the middle of one of her stand-up shows, and now she’s shared a video of the skull-fracturing incident.

Joe Price1618 days ago

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