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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Comedian Heather McDonald Shares Video of Her Fainting Onstage and Fracturing Skull
Heather McDonald recently fainted in the middle of one of her stand-up shows, and now she’s shared a video of the skull-fracturing incident.
Joe Price1618 days ago