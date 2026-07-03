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Latest Stories
Life
Republican Congressman Headbutts Camera While Dodging Questions About Trump
This frustrated lawmaker took a rather unique approach to deal with his questioners.
Philip Lewis2450 days ago
Sports
Markelle Fultz and His Shooting Coach Are No Longer Speaking
A source tells Alex Kennedy of Basketball Insiders that Markelle Fultz is no longer speaking with his acclaimed shooting coach from the summer, Drew Hanlen.
countcenci2803 days ago
Sports
Trainer Tweets and Deletes That Markelle Fultz's Still Injured
A since-deleted tweet from shot doctor Drew Hanlen alludes to his client, Markelle Fultz, still being injured. It may help explain his ongoing shooting ills.
countcenci2811 days ago