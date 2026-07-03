The sporting icon talks life after tennis, discovering padel and her new role as a global ambassador for Heineken® 0.0.Steve Slocombe
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Caitlin Clark, Simone Biles, and A’ja Wilson are among the women reshaping what influence in sports can look like.Olivia Tauber
Despite a loss at the National Bank Open, the Canadian tennis star—who battled mental health issues earlier this year—is feeling refreshed for the U.S. Open.Vivek Jacob
Nick Kyrgios has made headlines for breaking Wimbledon's dress code by wearing white/red Air Jordan 1 Lows. Here's how it plays into the tournament's history.Tim Newcomb