Hayden James

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

Premiere: Hayden James Drops A Pulsing Remix Of SAFIA's "Embracing Me"

Top talents from Australia connect for this sun-kissed roller.

Tobi Oke3732 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Hayden James - "Something About You"

Future Classic does no wrong. Hayden James, one of the many artists we can thank them for at this point, stunned us last summer with his single "Permi

jakel4234 days ago
Music

Premiere: Hear Hayden James' New Track,"Something About You"

Catch it on Future Classic's forthcoming 'Teen Idols' compilation.

Tobi Oke4236 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Rufus - "Sundream (Hayden James Remix)"

I've always wanted to go to Australia. First for the Great Barrier Reef, second for Ayers Rock (Uluru), and now for the music. The whole country has

jakel4497 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Hayden James - "Permission To Love (J-Lah Remix)"

Last week we most certainly fell in love with Hayden James' "Permission To Love," and this week J-Lah is making us do the same with his remix. Putting a bonafide Jersey club beat to the summer jam, the remix is understated in many ways but the beat changes alone are enough for us to get us. Sometimes a remix isn't about adding to much or changing too much, but sometimes just trying something new and finding out it works. The Jersey beat definitely works here.

jakel4782 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Hayden James - "Permission To Love"

Sydney-based Future Classic has become one of the finest taste-making outlets to spring up as of late. They recently uploaded Hayden James’ forthcom

jakel4788 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App