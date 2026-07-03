The Toronto-born director of 'Obi-Wan' discusses the pressure of telling a Star Wars story, her Canadian connection with Hayden, and what's next for the series.Marriska Fernandes
Featured
Pop Culture
Hayden Christensen on the 'Canadianness' of 'Obi-Wan' and How Darth Vader Changed His Life
The Canadian actor, who was in Toronto for a special screening of 'Obi-Wan,' talks about reprising the role of Darth Vader, meeting Justin Trudeau, and more.Marriska Fernandes
Complex caught up with Hayden Christensen to chat about his role as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and not giving too much of the iconic character away.William Goodman
We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.khrisd