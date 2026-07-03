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Pop Culture
Kal Penn Announces Engagement to Longtime Partner and Promotes Memoir
Kal Penn opened up about his sexuality for the first time in a new interview with People, revealing that he's engaged to his longtime partner, Josh.
Brad Callas1720 days ago