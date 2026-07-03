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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

Usher Tracks and 'Gangnam Style' Headed to 'Dance Central 3' This Month

Impress your relatives on Thanksgiving with DC3's expansive track list.

Michael Rougeau4988 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dragonforce Headed to 'Rock Band' Alongside Allman Brothers, NiN and More

Celebrating the series' fifth anniversary.

Michael Rougeau4991 days ago
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Pop Culture

Usher Moderates Presidential Dance Debate in Latest "Dance Central 3" Ad

Let's solve all our problems from now on with dance-offs.

Michael Rougeau5020 days ago
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Pop Culture

More "Dance Central 3" Songs Announced, Full Track List Has Arrived

Missy Elliott, Sean Paul feat. Keyshia Cole and more round out the dance soundtrack.

Michael Rougeau5023 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dance Central 3" Demo Shimmies Onto Xbox Live Today

Do people still shimmy?

Michael Rougeau5037 days ago
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Pop Culture

Celebrate "Rock Band"'s 5th Anniversary With Massive Sale on 1,100 Songs

Tons of DLC tracks are 50 percent off.

Michael Rougeau5050 days ago
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Pop Culture

More Bands We Liked Ten Years Ago Are Coming to "Rock Band"

Smash Mouth and The Offspring.

Michael Rougeau5054 days ago
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Pop Culture

Four New Linkin Park Tracks are Headed to the "Rock Band" Store

"Breaking the Habit," "Shadow of the Day," "New Divide," and "Burn It Down" are headed to "Rock Band" games.

Michael Rougeau5068 days ago
Pop Culture

Investigate Dance Crimes Through Time in the Latest "Dance Central 3" Dev Diary

Plus new tracks announced for the Kinect dance game.

Michael Rougeau5078 days ago
Pop Culture

The Black Keys are Lending Three Tracks to "Rock Band"

The Rock Band Store will get "Tighten Up," "Howlin' For You," and "Lonely Boy" on August 21.

Michael Rougeau5082 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Rock Band" Games for iOS are Disappearing (For Real This Time)

No more false alarms-this is the end for "Rock Band" and "Rock Band Reloaded."

Michael Rougeau5106 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Dance Central 3" Gets Gamers Moving Again This October

Harmonix announced the release date and 11 new tracks!

Complex5107 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Strokes and Foster the People Tracks are Headed to "Rock Band"

But no "Pumped Up Kicks" (not yet, at least).

Michael Rougeau5110 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Rock Band Blitz" Revives Your "Rock Band" Library Next Month

Harmonix' upcoming rhythm game closes out the summer on XBLA and PSN.

Complex5112 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Biebs's "Never Say Never" Headed to "Dance Central 2" Plus Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato

Never say The Biebs doesn't make great dance music.

Michael Rougeau5121 days ago
Pop Culture

Harmonix is Working on Three or More Games That Aren't "Dance Central" or "Rock Band"

It kind of sounds like Harmonix is gearing up for the next-gen console rush.

Complex5144 days ago
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Pop Culture

Usher Talks "Dance Central 3" and Reveals His Hopes for the Future of Gaming (Holograms)

We caught up with the RnB legend at E3 this week.

Michael Rougeau5153 days ago

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