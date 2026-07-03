Latest Stories
Usher Tracks and 'Gangnam Style' Headed to 'Dance Central 3' This Month
Impress your relatives on Thanksgiving with DC3's expansive track list.
Dragonforce Headed to 'Rock Band' Alongside Allman Brothers, NiN and More
Celebrating the series' fifth anniversary.
Usher Moderates Presidential Dance Debate in Latest "Dance Central 3" Ad
Let's solve all our problems from now on with dance-offs.
More "Dance Central 3" Songs Announced, Full Track List Has Arrived
Missy Elliott, Sean Paul feat. Keyshia Cole and more round out the dance soundtrack.
"Dance Central 3" Demo Shimmies Onto Xbox Live Today
Do people still shimmy?
Celebrate "Rock Band"'s 5th Anniversary With Massive Sale on 1,100 Songs
Tons of DLC tracks are 50 percent off.
More Bands We Liked Ten Years Ago Are Coming to "Rock Band"
Smash Mouth and The Offspring.
Four New Linkin Park Tracks are Headed to the "Rock Band" Store
"Breaking the Habit," "Shadow of the Day," "New Divide," and "Burn It Down" are headed to "Rock Band" games.
Investigate Dance Crimes Through Time in the Latest "Dance Central 3" Dev Diary
Plus new tracks announced for the Kinect dance game.
The Black Keys are Lending Three Tracks to "Rock Band"
The Rock Band Store will get "Tighten Up," "Howlin' For You," and "Lonely Boy" on August 21.
Maroon 5, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden round out "Rock Band Blitz" Tracklist
Insert "Moves Like Jagger" joke.
"Rock Band" Games for iOS are Disappearing (For Real This Time)
No more false alarms-this is the end for "Rock Band" and "Rock Band Reloaded."
"Dance Central 3" Gets Gamers Moving Again This October
Harmonix announced the release date and 11 new tracks!
The Strokes and Foster the People Tracks are Headed to "Rock Band"
But no "Pumped Up Kicks" (not yet, at least).
"Rock Band Blitz" Revives Your "Rock Band" Library Next Month
Harmonix' upcoming rhythm game closes out the summer on XBLA and PSN.
The Biebs's "Never Say Never" Headed to "Dance Central 2" Plus Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato
Never say The Biebs doesn't make great dance music.
Harmonix is Working on Three or More Games That Aren't "Dance Central" or "Rock Band"
It kind of sounds like Harmonix is gearing up for the next-gen console rush.
Usher Talks "Dance Central 3" and Reveals His Hopes for the Future of Gaming (Holograms)
We caught up with the RnB legend at E3 this week.