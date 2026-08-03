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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Dave Franco Says Playing ‘A**holes’ Early in Career Made People Say, ‘Yeah, F*ck That Guy'
Since Franco isn't on social media, he says audiences have a greater perception of him through the characters he plays.
Jaelani Turner-Williams8 minutes ago