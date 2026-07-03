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Levi’s Vintage Clothing Team Up With Central Station Design For A New Madchester-Inspired Capsule
Levi’s Vintage Clothing have joined forces with Central Station Design in paying tribute to the artwork of the Manchester sound era with a new collab capsule.
Jacob Davey1960 days ago