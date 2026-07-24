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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Is McDonald's Really Getting A 'Spongebob' x 'One Piece' Happy Meal Collab?
It looks like what started as a food-leaker rumor is turning into a near-confirmed reality thanks to Mc'Donald's New Zealand.
Trey Alston2 hours ago