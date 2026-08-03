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Latest Stories
Life
Georgia Police Allegedly Shoot and Kill Baby Donkey During Missing Child Search
Farm owner Hannah Israel claimed officers entered her pasture without permission and fatally shot her bottle-raised donkey HeeHaw.
Will Lavin1 hour ago