Our picks for the best new movies & shows for Feb. 11-Feb. 13. Including 'Bel-Air,' 'Inventing Anna,' 'Marry Me,' the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, and more.Karla Rodriguez
Featured
The Rexdale, Ontario native is looking to inspire a new generation of Canadian winter athletes when she competes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.Oren Weisfeld
The star of Canada's women's hockey team talks going for Gold at the Beijing Olympics, the need for representation in hockey, and her challenge to Drake.Natalie Harmsen
Great display of fireworks and more.Justin Korkidis