Hakkasan

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Hakkasan Las Vegas' 2014 Residents, Vegas Debut of Martin Garrix

It's January, so you know what that means: EDM's new American mecca, Las Vegas, starts heating up with word of their resident DJs. One of the first ba

khrisd4574 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Most Important Clubs in Dance Music History

As dance music grows comfortable in its latest mainstream cultural iteration, it's important to remember where the culture of dance is best celebrated

marcuskdowling4652 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Hardwell Announces Hakkasan Residency in Las Vegas

Adding to an already-stacked list of resident DJs that includes Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5,and Tiesto, Hardwell has just announced that, starting April 19, he will be a part of the Hakkasan Nightclub's EDM line-up.

khrisd4859 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch Steve Aoki Speak on His "Neon Future" Idea and Residency

Steve Aoki's definitely a thinker, and if you've followed him for any length of time, you know that he's not just about big beats, and the way he speaks about the "Neon Future" residency at Hakkasan Las Vegas starting in April. It almost feels like he's taking the same direction Skrillex and company are with Cirque de Soleil, creating proper environments for their music to work within.

khrisd4881 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Steve Aoki Reveals the Title of His New Album, Which is the Name His New Las Vegas Residency

Steve Aoki has announced that not only will he be taking his talents to the Hakkasan in Las Vegas, which ends his Wynn Las Vegas residency, which he had since 2010. His particular residency, which finds him joining Tiesto and Calvin Harris at the Hakkasan, shares the name with his next album, Neon Future.

khrisd4883 days ago
Advertisement
tiesto live
Music

Tiesto Announces 20 Month Residency at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas

After LIGHT's latest residency announcement, there's no way the next Vegas EDM takeover announcement could be small potatoes. And it's not. Tiesto has announced that he will be partnering with MGM Grand Hotel for a 20-month, 40-gig residency at Hakkasan Restaurant and Bar, which will include day shows and be in a venue that can hold 7,000 people. He's looking to do a new show weekly, and bring in new DJs on the regular.

khrisd4887 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App