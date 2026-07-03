Latest Stories
Hakkasan Las Vegas' 2014 Residents, Vegas Debut of Martin Garrix
It's January, so you know what that means: EDM's new American mecca, Las Vegas, starts heating up with word of their resident DJs. One of the first ba
The Most Important Clubs in Dance Music History
As dance music grows comfortable in its latest mainstream cultural iteration, it's important to remember where the culture of dance is best celebrated
Hardwell Announces Hakkasan Residency in Las Vegas
Adding to an already-stacked list of resident DJs that includes Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki, Deadmau5,and Tiesto, Hardwell has just announced that, starting April 19, he will be a part of the Hakkasan Nightclub's EDM line-up.
Watch Steve Aoki Speak on His "Neon Future" Idea and Residency
Steve Aoki's definitely a thinker, and if you've followed him for any length of time, you know that he's not just about big beats, and the way he speaks about the "Neon Future" residency at Hakkasan Las Vegas starting in April. It almost feels like he's taking the same direction Skrillex and company are with Cirque de Soleil, creating proper environments for their music to work within.
Steve Aoki Reveals the Title of His New Album, Which is the Name His New Las Vegas Residency
Steve Aoki has announced that not only will he be taking his talents to the Hakkasan in Las Vegas, which ends his Wynn Las Vegas residency, which he had since 2010. His particular residency, which finds him joining Tiesto and Calvin Harris at the Hakkasan, shares the name with his next album, Neon Future.
Tiesto Announces 20 Month Residency at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas
After LIGHT's latest residency announcement, there's no way the next Vegas EDM takeover announcement could be small potatoes. And it's not. Tiesto has announced that he will be partnering with MGM Grand Hotel for a 20-month, 40-gig residency at Hakkasan Restaurant and Bar, which will include day shows and be in a venue that can hold 7,000 people. He's looking to do a new show weekly, and bring in new DJs on the regular.