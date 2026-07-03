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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Pete Davidson Says He Ate a Pack of Zyn by Mistake, Didn’t Know They ‘Weren’t Swallowable’
The comedian shared his clumsy intro to nicotine pouches.
Alex Ocho450 days ago
Music
Kodak Black Claims Men Don’t Need to Shower Daily, Appears to Imply Women Do
Florida rapper Kodak Black weighed in on the bathing debate over the weekend, telling Atlanta's 105.3 The Beat that men don't need to shower every day.
Brad Callas1600 days ago
Music
Watch the Video for Usher's New Single "Bad Habits"
The new "Bad Habits" video was directed by Chris Robinson and includes some of Usher’s classic dance moves fans have grown to know and love.
Jordan Rose2136 days ago
Music
Lil Wayne: 'Every Song That I Ever Put Out Was Unfinished'
Lil Wayne describes his music process and practice.
tara mahadevan2453 days ago