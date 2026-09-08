Nas declared hip-hop dead, Lil Wayne flooded the streets, and Clipse dropped a coke-rap masterpiece. Here are the 30 best rap albums of 2006."Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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These are the best rap albums of 2026, featuring Drake's 'Iceman', Rod Wave's 'Don’t Look Down', and more.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From pioneers like LL Cool J to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and ASAP Rocky, these are the 35 best dressed New York rappers of all time.Mike DeStefano
Cam'ron and Jim Jones are at odds once again. We break down the reasons behind their beef and trace the tumultuous history of Dipset's rise and fall.Will Schube