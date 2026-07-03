A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
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Music
The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick
The King of the South's new album is here! Featuring Dr. Dre, Usher, Organized Noize, NBA Youngboy, and more.Brendan Frederick
Featuring New Music Friday to Complex's own Best New Music to RapCaviar and much more, these are all the best playlists on Spotify right now.Grant Rindner