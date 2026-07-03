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Sampha - "Happens (Civillion Re-Work)"
Are you spending your Sunday afternoon with bae? Wishing you were with bae? This might be a track to stare into their eyes lovingly to. Not some heavy
PREMIERE: Golden Coast - "Break My Fall (Rainer + Grimm Remix)"
Now this is interesting, and could be a new way for artists to get put on (or maybe I'm just new to this): it looks like Rainer + Grimm's take on Sam
Download Maxx Baer's "Breathe" Remix EP
If you read DAD regularly, Maxx Baer is a name you should know by now. The UK producer wow'd us with his "re-thinks" for Mr. Carmack, Flume & Chet Fak
PartyNextDoor - "Persian Rugs (Rainer + Grimm Remix)"
Add Grimm to the list of drum & bass producers that I'm surprised to hear working in other lanes. Hailing from Toronto, he was a part of that dnb scen