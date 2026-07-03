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Hopefully you're eating your umpteenth plate of Turkey Day dinner. We're not mad; we might be wearing sweatpants for the rest of the weekend. We're still here, though, and have a collection of gems from this past week that you definitely need to get up on.
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EXCLUSIVE: SwaggleRock Presents "We Keep It, Vol. 2"

The time for turning down is over. We're a week away from Christmas, but SwaggleRock wanted us to give you some gifts early, so here we have it, the s

khrisd4595 days ago
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Music

Preview SwaggleRock's "We Keep It 100, Vol. 2" EP

Back in April, DAD helped kick off this 100BPM craze by presenting the impressive We Keep It 100 EP, which was cultivated by the duo of Shooter McNapp

khrisd4596 days ago

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