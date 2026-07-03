2013 can be seen as the year of many things, but one of the most intriguing movements was the impact "twerk" seemed to have. No, not Miley Cyrus gyratkhrisd
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Hopefully you're eating your umpteenth plate of Turkey Day dinner. We're not mad; we might be wearing sweatpants for the rest of the weekend. We're still here, though, and have a collection of gems from this past week that you definitely need to get up on.androids
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
Cee Valentina hosts conversation on Black British music and culture with Darcus Beese, Sheniece Charway, Komali Scott-Jones and Alec Boateng.Claudia Cagna