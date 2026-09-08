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Latest Stories

Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkling dress, holding a purple microphone, with a spotlight shining on her.
Music

Greensboro Police Threaten Arrestees With Taylor Swift's New Songs on Repeat

Swift recently released 'The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore.'

Alex Ocho22 minutes ago

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