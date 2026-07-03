Gravis

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Latest Stories

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Sneakers

Gravis Lowdown HC "Aloha"

So what if it's not summer.

Jonathan Sawyer5285 days ago
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Sneakers

Gravis Yachtmaster Mid

To go with your yacht, of course.

Jonathan Sawyer5390 days ago
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Sneakers

Gravis Arto Mid

Arto's 3rd.

Complex5469 days ago
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Sneakers

Gravis Yachtmaster

All Aboard!

Complex5516 days ago
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Style

The Best Dressed-Up Skate Shoes

Not all skaters are into the "IDGAF" look. This is for those who do care.

Complex5572 days ago
Sneakers

Gravis Dylan

Fancy skate shoes? Sure.

Complex5881 days ago
Sneakers

Gravis Arto

Check these black low tops that fit just right.

Complex5992 days ago
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Style

Buy It Now: Gravis Hobo Messenger Bag

Duffles and totes are cool, but don't forget about over-the-shoulder bags like the bright green banger.

Complex6133 days ago
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Style

Daily Style & Design News: February 26, 2009

Dr. Romanelli is back doing designs for other brands, Gravis celebrates 10 years with a package, and SKAM takes the LV logo a step further.

Complex6349 days ago

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