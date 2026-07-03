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Latest Stories
Sneakers
Kicks of the Day: Gravis Filter LX "White Wax"
Coated canvas cool.
Jonathan Sawyer5232 days ago
Style
This Gravis x Bodega Backpack Is Probably Already Sold Out
Super-limited edition.
Jian DeLeon5439 days ago
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Style
The Best Dressed-Up Skate Shoes
Not all skaters are into the "IDGAF" look. This is for those who do care.
Complex5572 days ago
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Style
Buy It Now: Gravis Hobo Messenger Bag
Duffles and totes are cool, but don't forget about over-the-shoulder bags like the bright green banger.
Complex6133 days ago
Style
Daily Style & Design News: February 26, 2009
Dr. Romanelli is back doing designs for other brands, Gravis celebrates 10 years with a package, and SKAM takes the LV logo a step further.
Complex6349 days ago