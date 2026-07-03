Grade School

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Latest Stories

Kourtney Kardashian in a black outfit, smiling during an interview.
Pop Culture

Kourtney Kardashian Asks 'Why Do Kids F*cking Go to School?' and Calls It 'Dated'

The reality TV star and mother of four shared her nontraditional views on parenting and education.

Alex Ocho421 days ago
Group of people standing, each holding a smartphone, in a social gathering
Life

Massachusetts Teens Charged for Creating Racist Mock Slave Auction on Snapchat

Six students were suspended and charged after school officials became aware of the Snapchat group that included "henious" language and threats against people of color.

Alex Ocho852 days ago
Music

Keyshia Cole Surprises Middle Schoolers With “Love” Performance During Recital

The R&amp;B singer's 2005 hit still lives on in the hearts of the youth.

Jaelani Turner-Williams871 days ago
Life

Police Officer Accused Of Threatening Child Who Gave Them The Middle Finger

Ottawa Police boarded a school buys and began yelling at a child who flipped them off.

Louis Pavlakos1138 days ago
Mississippi assistant principal fired for reading children's book 'I Need a New Butt!'
Life

Mississippi Assistant Principal Fired for Reading Children's Book 'I Need a New Butt!' to Class of Second Graders

The assistant principal at a Mississippi elementary school was fired last week after reading children's book "I Need a New Butt!" to second graders over Zoom.

Brad Callas1583 days ago
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air jordan 12 winterized black bq6851 001 pair
Sneakers

An Official Look at the 'Winterized' Air Jordan 12

Jordan is preparing for winter with a new iteration of the Air Jordan 12. In a total black colorway and new sock-liner, the sneaker is ready for winter.

Michael Conway2776 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 GS Spinach Green Release Date AA2897 333 Right Profile
Sneakers

This Nike Kyrie 4 Will Make Kids Like Spinach

Featuring both dark and bright green hues, the 'Spinach Green' Nike Kyrie 4 is highlighted by spoon, fork and plate graphics printed on the insole of each shoe.

Brandon Richard2839 days ago
shoe city eat new balance 990v4 2
Sneakers

New Balance Teams With DMV Brands for Limited 990s

DMV streetwear brand EAT is partnering with sneaker retailer Shoe City and sneaker brand New Balance for a new 990v4 collab releasing in a variety of sizes.

Michael Conway2878 days ago
Nike Air Force 1 Low 'White'
Sneakers

The Best Back to School Sneakers for $100 or Less

A buying guide for back to school 2018 featuring popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Vans, and more. The list consists of men's and grade school styles all priced under $100.

Mike DeStefano2886 days ago
Nike Kyrie 4 GS Tiffany Tropical Twist Release Date AA2897 390 Profile
Sneakers

This Nike Kyrie 4 Looks Like the 'Tiffany' SB Dunk

The 'Tiffany' Nike Kyrie 4 GS will release on May 17, 2018 for $100.

Brandon Richard2995 days ago
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Air Jordan 10 X GS Fuchsia Blast Release Date 487211 017 Main
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 10 Gets Hit with a Blast of Fuchsia

The 'Fuchsia Blast' Air Jordan 10 will release on February 10, 2018 for $140.

Brandon Richard3086 days ago
Air Jordan 3 III GS Black White Release Date 441140 022 Side
Sneakers

Not the Usual Pair of Kids Exclusive Air Jordans

The black and white Air Jordan 3 GS will release on Feb. 24, 2018 for $140.

Brandon Richard3095 days ago
Air Jordan 13 XIII GS Italy Blue Release Date 439358 107 Profile
Sneakers

A New Look for 'Grey Toe' Air Jordan 13s

The 'Italy Blue' Air Jordan 13 Retro will release on December 16, 2017 for $140.

Brandon Richard3172 days ago
Nike Air More Uptempo GS 'Reflective' 922845 001 (Lateral)
Sneakers

A Reflective Air More Uptempo Is Dropping This November

A GS-exclusive 'Reflective' Nike Air More Uptempo has been unveiled, and has a potential release date.

Mike DeStefano3174 days ago
Nike KD 10 LE GS Black Metallic Gold University Red Bright Crimson Release Date AJ7220 076 Laces
Sneakers

GS Exclusive Nike KD 10 Releasing This Week

The 'Niners' Nike KD 10 LE GS will release on November 10, 2017 for $125.

Brandon Richard3176 days ago
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Nike Kyrie 3 GS Aqua Release Date Profile 859466 401
Sneakers

The 'Tiffany' Nike Kyrie 3 Is Available in Smaller Sizes

The "Aqua" Nike Kyrie 3 will release in gradeschool sizing for $100 on August 19, 2017.

Brandon Richard3268 days ago
Nike Air More Uptempo Island Green
Sneakers

'Island Green' Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing Soon

The gradeschool "Island Green" Nike Air More Uptempo releases July 26, 2017 for $130.

Brandon Richard3285 days ago
Air Jordan 13 GS 'Mint Foam'
Sneakers

Images of a New Air Jordan 13 Have Surfaced

New images of the Grade School exclusive 'Mint Foam' Air Jordan 13 have surfaced.

Mike DeStefano3305 days ago

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