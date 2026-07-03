Latest Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Asks 'Why Do Kids F*cking Go to School?' and Calls It 'Dated'
The reality TV star and mother of four shared her nontraditional views on parenting and education.
Massachusetts Teens Charged for Creating Racist Mock Slave Auction on Snapchat
Six students were suspended and charged after school officials became aware of the Snapchat group that included "henious" language and threats against people of color.
Keyshia Cole Surprises Middle Schoolers With “Love” Performance During Recital
The R&B singer's 2005 hit still lives on in the hearts of the youth.
Police Officer Accused Of Threatening Child Who Gave Them The Middle Finger
Ottawa Police boarded a school buys and began yelling at a child who flipped them off.
Mississippi Assistant Principal Fired for Reading Children's Book 'I Need a New Butt!' to Class of Second Graders
The assistant principal at a Mississippi elementary school was fired last week after reading children's book "I Need a New Butt!" to second graders over Zoom.
An Official Look at the 'Winterized' Air Jordan 12
Jordan is preparing for winter with a new iteration of the Air Jordan 12. In a total black colorway and new sock-liner, the sneaker is ready for winter.
This Nike Kyrie 4 Will Make Kids Like Spinach
Featuring both dark and bright green hues, the 'Spinach Green' Nike Kyrie 4 is highlighted by spoon, fork and plate graphics printed on the insole of each shoe.
New Balance Teams With DMV Brands for Limited 990s
DMV streetwear brand EAT is partnering with sneaker retailer Shoe City and sneaker brand New Balance for a new 990v4 collab releasing in a variety of sizes.
The Best Back to School Sneakers for $100 or Less
A buying guide for back to school 2018 featuring popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Puma, Vans, and more. The list consists of men's and grade school styles all priced under $100.
This Nike Kyrie 4 Looks Like the 'Tiffany' SB Dunk
The 'Tiffany' Nike Kyrie 4 GS will release on May 17, 2018 for $100.
The Air Jordan 10 Gets Hit with a Blast of Fuchsia
The 'Fuchsia Blast' Air Jordan 10 will release on February 10, 2018 for $140.
Not the Usual Pair of Kids Exclusive Air Jordans
The black and white Air Jordan 3 GS will release on Feb. 24, 2018 for $140.
A New Look for 'Grey Toe' Air Jordan 13s
The 'Italy Blue' Air Jordan 13 Retro will release on December 16, 2017 for $140.
A Reflective Air More Uptempo Is Dropping This November
A GS-exclusive 'Reflective' Nike Air More Uptempo has been unveiled, and has a potential release date.
GS Exclusive Nike KD 10 Releasing This Week
The 'Niners' Nike KD 10 LE GS will release on November 10, 2017 for $125.
The 'Tiffany' Nike Kyrie 3 Is Available in Smaller Sizes
The "Aqua" Nike Kyrie 3 will release in gradeschool sizing for $100 on August 19, 2017.
'Island Green' Nike Air More Uptempo Releasing Soon
The gradeschool "Island Green" Nike Air More Uptempo releases July 26, 2017 for $130.
Images of a New Air Jordan 13 Have Surfaced
New images of the Grade School exclusive 'Mint Foam' Air Jordan 13 have surfaced.