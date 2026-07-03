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Latest Stories
Music
Gordo Says He Knew Drake Was Dropping 2 Albums at Once, But Third One Was a Surprise
The producer worked on the music for over a year without knowing a triple release was coming.
tara mahadevan59 days ago