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Life
Woman Sues Dollar Tree Over 'Gooning' Sexual Assault, Citing Similar Incidents Nationwide
A woman identified only as Jane Doe has alleged that Dollar Tree stores have become a "hunting ground" for sexual assaults.
Joe Price3 hours ago