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Pop Culture

LG Bringing Google TV to Seven Models

Life is good.

Jose Martinez4954 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google TV Adds Voice Commands (Video)

Speak and watch.

gerald334993 days ago
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Pop Culture

Adult Video Service Fyre TV Launch App on Google TV

Google TV gets raunchy.

Dru Ashe5029 days ago
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Pop Culture

Funny or Die Now Available on Google TV

Get your fix of the funny.

Damien Scott5279 days ago
Pop Culture

Google Signs Up Samsung, LG For New Google TV Sets

Also re-teams with Sony.

gerald335306 days ago
Pop Culture

Samsung Will Launch A Google TV Next Year

The platform gets a big new partner.

gerald335351 days ago
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Pop Culture

Google TV Is Getting A Major Upgrade

With a new interface and access to Android Market.

gerald335376 days ago
Pop Culture

Xbox Live Could Offer Cable TV Via Comcast

Xbox 360 could be true all-in-one device.

Complex5414 days ago
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Pop Culture

GoogleTV to Get Honeycomb, Android Market

The Google set-top box gets an upgrade.

gerald335547 days ago
Pop Culture

Infographic: See Who's Watching Internet TV

The number of people watching TV online has grown over the years. See just how many there are and how they're consuming it.

Damien Scott5608 days ago

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