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D4vd Is Google's 2025 Top Trending Person Amid Celeste Rivas Murder Investigation
The "Romantic Homicide" singer made headlines in September when the remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were found in a Tesla registered to him.
People Share the Dumbest Google Search Results Using AI Tool
It appears that the tech company is manually disabling the feature due to the number of strange search results.
Carlee Russell Googled Movie 'Taken' and '1-Way Bus Ticket' Before Disappearance, Police 'Unable to Verify' Kidnapping
The Alabama woman allegedly went missing after abandoning her car on a highway to check on a child, then returned home on foot two days later.
Man Charged With Murder Allegedly Searched 'How to Kill Without Getting Caught' Following Woman's Disappearance
A Texas man has been charged with murder following a series of suspicious Google searches in wake of the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman.
Google Has Fans Thinking Wolverine Might Appear in 'Avengers: Endgame'
Some Twitter users have reported that if you type “famous Hugh Jackman movies” into Google, the results show 'Avengers: Endgame.'
Google Loses Landmark 'Right to Be Forgotten' Case in U.K. Court
The right to be forgotten is a European law that allows some users to ask search engines to remove irrelevant or outdated results.
Google Is Scrubbing People’s Info From Its Search Results by Request
People are asking Google to remove 2.5 million search result links in Europe.
This Map Reveals What Each State Googled More Than Any Other in 2015
Mississippi was really concerned with booty this year.
Here's a U.S. Map Showing the Embarrassing Things Each State Googles the Most
You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Especially you, North Dakota.
Google Can Speak Hodor Today
Google does something interesting when you search for Hodor.
Louis Vuitton is the Most Searched High Fashion Brand in 2012
Gucci, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren also made the top 10.
Google Launches Redesigned Search Page
Google lays out a "simpler and cleaner design."
Google Takes Siri Head On with Voice Search App for iOS
Google wants you to switch teams.
Art Installations Inspired By Actual Google Searches
Adding to the Internet with Justin Kemp.
Japanese Courts Want Google To Shut Down AutoComplete Over Mistaken Identities
Defamation by algorithm.