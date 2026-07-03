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Singer D4vd with curly hair, sunglasses, and a patterned blazer, wearing a necklace, stands outdoors.
Music

D4vd Is Google's 2025 Top Trending Person Amid Celeste Rivas Murder Investigation

The "Romantic Homicide" singer made headlines in September when the remains of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas were found in a Tesla registered to him.

Alex Ocho225 days ago
The image shows the Google logo on the exterior of a building. The logo is large and prominently displayed
Life

People Share the Dumbest Google Search Results Using AI Tool

It appears that the tech company is manually disabling the feature due to the number of strange search results.

tara mahadevan781 days ago
Life

Carlee Russell Googled Movie 'Taken' and '1-Way Bus Ticket' Before Disappearance, Police 'Unable to Verify' Kidnapping

The Alabama woman allegedly went missing after abandoning her car on a highway to check on a child, then returned home on foot two days later.

Jose Martinez1094 days ago
Photo of suspected murderer Chukwuebuka Nwobodo.
Life

Man Charged With Murder Allegedly Searched 'How to Kill Without Getting Caught' Following Woman's Disappearance

A Texas man has been charged with murder following a series of suspicious Google searches in wake of the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman.

Jose Martinez1495 days ago
Hugh Jackman in Hollywood
Pop Culture

Google Has Fans Thinking Wolverine Might Appear in 'Avengers: Endgame'

Some Twitter users have reported that if you type “famous Hugh Jackman movies” into Google, the results show 'Avengers: Endgame.'

tara mahadevan2756 days ago
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A Google search.
Life

Google Loses Landmark 'Right to Be Forgotten' Case in U.K. Court

The right to be forgotten is a European law that allows some users to ask search engines to remove irrelevant or outdated results.

juliarp3017 days ago
Google search bar
Life

Google Is Scrubbing People’s Info From Its Search Results by Request

People are asking Google to remove 2.5 million search result links in Europe.

Danielle Corcione3061 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

This Map Reveals What Each State Googled More Than Any Other in 2015

Mississippi was really concerned with booty this year.

Trace William Cowen3866 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here's a U.S. Map Showing the Embarrassing Things Each State Googles the Most

You should all be ashamed of yourselves. Especially you, North Dakota.

Trace William Cowen3977 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Google Can Speak Hodor Today

Google does something interesting when you search for Hodor.

Christopher Spata4263 days ago
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Style

Louis Vuitton is the Most Searched High Fashion Brand in 2012

Gucci, Chanel, and Ralph Lauren also made the top 10.

Karizza Sanchez4962 days ago
Pop Culture

Google Launches Redesigned Search Page

Google lays out a "simpler and cleaner design."

Dru Ashe5000 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Google Takes Siri Head On with Voice Search App for iOS

Google wants you to switch teams.

gerald335007 days ago
Style

Art Installations Inspired By Actual Google Searches

Adding to the Internet with Justin Kemp.

Justin Korkidis5167 days ago
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