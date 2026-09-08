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Latest Stories
Life
Texas Barber Dubbed 'Good Person' After Finding $128,000 and Returning It to Bank for No Reward
Bank of America has expressed its gratitude to the 37-year-old man, who didn’t want to be publicly identified.
Trey Alston1 hour ago