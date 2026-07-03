Golden Raspberry Awards

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Jennifer Lawrence attends 'mother!' New York Premiere at Radio City Music Hall
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'Mother' Fans Are Pissed About Jennifer Lawrence's Razzies Nomination

'mother!' was among some of 2017's worst films to be nominated for a number of Razzies.

Khal3098 days ago

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