Golden Globes Predictions

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Before the 2018 Golden Globes get underway, there quite a few interesting stories to look out for: Does 'Get Out' even stand a chance? Which star will get the most drunk before the night is over? How does the show respond to the rise of sexual predator accusations in Hollywood? Here are our top five.
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Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall Will Reveal the Golden Globes 2026 Nominees

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