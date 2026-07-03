Complex weighs in on everything that went down at the 2024 Golden Globes, from host Jo Koy to 'Barbie' getting snubbed.Karla Rodriguez
Featured
Before the 2018 Golden Globes get underway, there quite a few interesting stories to look out for: Does 'Get Out' even stand a chance? Which star will get the most drunk before the night is over? How does the show respond to the rise of sexual predator accusations in Hollywood? Here are our top five.Khal
From Spider-Man co-stars to marriage, here's how Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship unfolded.Khal
From 'Abbott Elementary' taking home three awards to Jerrod Carmichael's first time as host, here are the biggest Golden Globes 2023 takeaways and best moments.Karla Rodriguez