Golden Era

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Kurtis Blow
Music

Kurtis Blow Says Future Is The Most Influential Rapper Who Doesn't Get Enough Credit

The golden era MC hopped on Reddit for an "Ask Me Anything" session in which he shared some interesting thoughts on contemporary hip-hop.

Marco Margaritoff2983 days ago
Sonny Digital Doesn't Care About Xan's Lack of Tupac Knowledge
Music

Sonny Digital on Hip-Hop’s Generation Gap: ‘You Can’t Hold Them for Not Knowing About Tupac’

In an era where staunch defenders of classic, lyrical hip-hop are pitted against the young, mumble rap generation, Sonny Digital feels everyone should chill out.

Marco Margaritoff3027 days ago

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