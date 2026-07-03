RZA talks Kendrick and Drake, AI, and his classical album.Jordan Rose
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Group Members, Hip-Hop Historians, and More Mourn the Death of Rap Pioneer Jalal Mansur Nuriddin
The Last Poets member and hip-hop pioneer has died at 74. Dream Hampton, Last Poets band members, and hip-hop fans mourn him on social media.Marco Margaritoff
Briggs & Trials give us the GOAT wrestler, GOAT Essendon Bombers player and more in this week's GOAT Show.Complex Australia
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, we look back on Spike Lee's red Yankees New Era fitted hat from 1996 that started it all.Mike DeStefano