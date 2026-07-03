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Latest Stories
Music
GLC Defends Kanye West, Criticizes ‘Disheartening’ Media Attention: ‘We Should Lift Him Up’
In a lengthy social media post, the former Go Getters member came to the defense of Ye, who was recently suspended from Instagram and pulled from the Grammys.
Trace William Cowen1579 days ago
Music
The Story Behind Kanye West’s ’90s Chicago Rap Group, the Go Getters
Before fame, Kanye West was a member of a group called the Go Getters in Chicago. Here's an inside look at the little-known beginnings of his career.
Shawn Setaro2566 days ago