Go Getters

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Latest Stories

GLC is seen performing with the artist formerly known as Kanye West
Music

GLC Defends Kanye West, Criticizes ‘Disheartening’ Media Attention: ‘We Should Lift Him Up’

In a lengthy social media post, the former Go Getters member came to the defense of Ye, who was recently suspended from Instagram and pulled from the Grammys.

Trace William Cowen1579 days ago
kanye west go getter press
Music

The Story Behind Kanye West’s ’90s Chicago Rap Group, the Go Getters

Before fame, Kanye West was a member of a group called the Go Getters in Chicago. Here's an inside look at the little-known beginnings of his career.

Shawn Setaro2566 days ago

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