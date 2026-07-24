‘Project Hail Mary’ has Ryan Gosling at the top of the box office. How does this film’s haul compare to Gosling’s past success?Khal
Featured
With ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1’ out now, starring Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, we took a look back at the missions from all seven films and ranked them from worst to best.Kevin Wong
It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office todayjuliarp
Pop Culture
Movies to Watch This Fall: 'Wakanda Forever,' 'Black Adam' 'Don't Worry Darling,' and More
Complex created a movie guide for What to Watch this fall. Check our fall movie preview with the films we are looking forward to the most in this new season.Karla Rodriguez