Girl Groups

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Featured

This week's Hidden Gems? Pretty cotdamn stacked if we do say so ourselves. This holiday season has us working overtime, but we're not that lost to where we can't give you that heat. This week features a wide variety of sounds, from artistic themes and a bunch of new school updates of old(er) tunes to some enticing originals. All styles and flavors. Grab your magnifying glass and check these out.
androids
Full plate here. We've got your moombahton, your unreleased drum & bass, your megaton dubstep, your journeys through bass music, your house and disco romps, your leftfield electronic music excursions, and much more. Varied menu here, just like DAD likes it.
khrisd

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