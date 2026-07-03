The Girl Connected program is now celebrating its third year and working towards uplifting women and ending gender parity within the music industry.Latoya Powell
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Yung Miami talked to Complex about the status of the City Girls, her new single "CFWM," and how she blocks out the negative noise.Jordan Rose
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City Girls JT and Yung Miami declare their GOAT Album, reasons to be single, and City Girls slang, as well as their Worst of All Time red flag in a partner. ThComplex