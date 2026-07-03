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The iconic producer introduced electronic music to pop radio and soundtracked your favorite ’80s movies. At age 75, he’s back and finally feeling the love.Brendan Frederick
You want to credit Kraftwerk for being the pioneers of electronic music? Fine, go ahead. They're not the ones who pioneered electronic dance music, thwalmerc
Released on November 1, 2013, Last Vegas is a film starring Michael Douglas, Robert DeNiro, Kevin Kline, and Morgan Freeman as a group of sexa and sepmarcuskdowling
We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.khrisd