Giorgio Moroder

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We're living in the last days of 2013, and while parts of these United States are being hit with snowstorms like Cleon and Electra, you need some beats to keep your warm, right? DAD's got those remixed treats to keep you covered, whether it's with a blanket, nap style or getting you moving. Sip something warm and fuzzy and go ham to these.
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A Daft Punk Documentary Featuring Kanye West, Pharrell Williams And More Is Coming Soon

Today BBC Worldwide France announced they will be releasing a documentary titled Daft Punk Unchained that will aim to shed a light on the duo's long-casted

jessielmorris4055 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Class Actress' "High On Love" (Prod. by Giorgio Moroder and Mess Kid)

Produced by Giorgio Moroder, Class Actress & Mess Kid.

Lauren Nostro4056 days ago
Music

Giorgio Moroder Gives Disco Lovers A Sense of “Déjà Vu” With His New Sia-Assisted Single

The legendary Giorgio Moroder preps for his new album with the Sia-featured “Déjà vu.”

Khal4091 days ago
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Music

Listen to Giorgio Moroder's "74 is the New 24"

Giorgio Moroder has his groove back on "74 is the New 24" and has a new album on the way.

Justin Block4260 days ago
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Music

Giorgio Moroder to Release His First Studio Album in 30 Years [UPDATE]

74 is the New 24. No, for as much as it's certainly a septuagenarian-positive statement, it's actually the name of the just-announced first studio alb

marcuskdowling4260 days ago
Music

Interview: Giorgio Moroder Thinks Hologram Popstars are the Future of Electronic Music

The 74-year-old composer still gets excited by talking computers, vinyl and technology.

claybass4364 days ago
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Music

Adult Swim Launches An Impressively Electronic Line-up For Their 2014 Singles Series

The cool cats at [adult swim] and their label Williams Street Records have been steady pushing an unceasing stream of dope alternative music along wit

joshm4427 days ago
coldplay midnight girogio moroder rmx
Music

Coldplay - "Midnight (Giorgio Moroder Remix)"

Italo disco pioneer Giorgio Moroder continues his impressive modern renaissance with his remix of Coldplay's latest single "Midnight," from their fort

marcuskdowling4470 days ago
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Music

IMS Engage Announces Four Panel Discussions That We Don't Want to Miss

The Ibiza International Music Summit 2014 (IMS, for short) goes down on April 16, and they've announced an impressive lineup of conversations between

joshm4479 days ago
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Music

This Is the Modcan Synth That Daft Punk Used on "Giorgio By Moroder"

A little over a week after Giorgio Moroder posted the extended interview that Daft Punk conducted with him (which ended up becoming "Giorgio By Morode

khrisd4559 days ago
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Music

Listen to the Giorgio Moroder Interview That Became "Giorgio By Moroder"

When we heard what the contents of Daft Punk's Random Access Memories deluxe edition box set would include, we were ecstatic to find out that it came

khrisd4568 days ago
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Music

Giorgio Moroder - "Tony’s Theme (Scarface 30th Anniversary Remix)"

The last Giorgio Moroder bit we heard was his remix of HAIM's "Forever," which definitely left us underwhelmed. This brightens our day. Celebrating th

khrisd4601 days ago
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Music

HAIM - "Forever (Giorgio Moroder Remix)"

Giorgio Moroder's gone full EDM. If you didn't believe it before, you should hear it now. It's been an interesting cycle in Moroder's rebirth within t

khrisd4608 days ago

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