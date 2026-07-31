Ginnifer Goodwin

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Latest Stories

'Zootopia 3' at D23.
Pop Culture

Disney Announces 'Zootopia 3' at D23: 'The Bunny and the Fox Will Be Back!'

The upcoming sequel will apparently follow a storyline centered on birds.

Trey Alston1 hour ago

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