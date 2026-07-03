Latest Stories
Gilt Is Really Poking the BeyHive With a Rachel Roy Sale
Unfortuante timing, to say the least.
Gilt Founder Wants to Revolutionize How We Shop With New Entirely Visual App
Project September allows you to buy pieces directly off influencers' backs.
Get California Cool With Gilt's Special Sales Event Dedicated to Los Angeles-Based Brands
Gilt celebrates the West Coast's fashion scene with latest sale.
Gilt's Having a Huge Sale This Weekend That You Don't Want to Miss
Don't miss your chance on menswear at up to 90% off. HUGE online sales event that will feature men's and women's designer and contemporary apparel.
Gilt Has an Exclusive Limited-Edition Version of Kim Kardashian's Selfie Book Dropping Today
This alternate version of "Selfish" comes numbered and signed by Kim Kardashian herself.
Michael Bastian and Gilt Team Up for Smartwatches You Won't Mind Wearing
Menswear designer Michael Bastian is teaming up with Gilt for two limited edition smartwatch timepieces.
Gilt Is Giving Away a Vintage Rolex Watch to a Lucky Winner
Gilt will launch an innovative scavenger hunt this weekend, and one lucky NYC fan could walk away with a vintage Rolex.
GILT Launching New Samsung Level Audio Portfolio Today At Noon ET
Samsung steps into the premium audio game with this collection of products set to launch on GILT at noon
Gilt's Crazy Warehouse Sale Is Back
Get an early start on your Christmas shopping.
Thom Browne and Zac Posen Team Up to Make Two Custom Infiniti Q50's for Gilt
Check out how both designers left their signature marks.
Infiniti is Going to Sell Two Designer Q50s on Gilt
One designer failed miserably, and one was brilliant.
Amar'e Stoudemire Talks Personal Style and the Most Stylish Man in the NBA
His most stylish person in the NBA might surprise you.
Gilt City's Ginormous Warehouse Sale is Back
Now you can try before you buy.
Gilt's $450 Steel Starbucks Card Sells Out Immediately
Tragedy strikes.