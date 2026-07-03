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PREMIERE: Borgore - "Last Year (Getter Remix)"
This Monday, the deluxe edition of Borgore's #NEWGOREORDER album is set to drop, and included in this package are a number of new remixes of cuts from
Download Getter's Shambhala 2014 Mix
It was a few years ago, writing for another publication, that I got properly introduced to Getter. It was a different time: dubstep wasn't the dirty w
Steve Aoki ft. Waka Flocka Flame - "Rage The Night Away (Barely Alive & Getter Remix)"
Waka Flocka's "we alive right now" is the mantra on Steve Aoki's "Rage The Night Away" record. The original is a big room record designed for maximal festival milegae, but it's hardly the best version; Barely Alive & Getter just might have won that distinction with their anthemic dubstep take. Fusing elements of that festival trap sound with gnarly dubstep growls and synth patches, the two sides come out with something truly monstrous. Don't miss the download on this.
30 American Producers That Can Resurrect Dubstep
For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.
Stream Datsik's "Let It Burn" LP
Out today is Datsik's latest LP Let It Burn, which finds him freaking all kinds of bass over 10 scorching tunes... pun intended. For those of you who
Download the "Buygore Allstars, Volume 2" Compilation
Well, isn't this a great surprise to help wind down the long weekend. Borgore and his Buygore Allstars, which feature Kennedy Jones, Protohype, Ookay,
10 Awesome Remixes of Internet Memes
If you're sitting on DoAndroidsDance right now, we have to assume two things about you: You love dance music, and you have at least seen a meme on the
MUST DIE! & Getter - "Amy's Bakery"
In case you missed it, the owners of Amy's Bakery had a pretty epic meltdown on Facebook recently, defending themselves against how they were being sp
Various Artists - "Shell Shock, Vol. 1"
Celebrating one year in the game is Datsik's Firepower Records, who recently released Shell Shock, Vol. 1, a compilation that not only proves that dubstep/bass music isn't dead, but that there's more life than ever within the genre. We're not sure if Datsik knew how much of an impact his imprint would have, but he sure knows how to celebrate the occasion.