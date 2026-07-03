Get Right

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

PREMIERE: Cosenza - "Wiggle Ur Butt"

Philly has a grip on the bass music scene, and young lords like Cosenza are part of the reason why. His latest is so fresh, the folks at Get Right gob

khrisd4413 days ago
gijabe vip rmx
Music

PREMIERE: Saint & G-Buck - "Gijabe (VIP Remix)"

It was near Christmas time when Saint & G-Buck's "Gijabe" finally got it's release, and Get Right wisely let us wait until it was practically summerti

khrisd4441 days ago
saint gbuck gijibae
Music

PREMIERE: Saint & G-Buck - "Jelly"

With all of this talk about Beyonce, let's remember the good ol' days. And by that I mean, it's time for a Destiny's Child bootleg! To celebrate the r

khrisd4595 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Preview Kid Kamillion's "2 The Floor" EP

The fam at Get Right is back with a monster. On October 15, they're releasing the 2 The Floor EP from Kid Kamillion on Beatport and iTunes, and this t

khrisd4662 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Lambo's "Ass Everywhere" Single

You got to preview it last week, but it's now available for free download: Lambo's "Ass Everywhere," which has been impacting the sets of your favorite DJs (and slaying the dancefloors you're stepping on) is available now for free download. It features fierce remixes from Jesse Slayter and Taste Tester, finding new ways to improve upon the source's Juicy J-driven instructions. Turn this one up loud, and see how quickly the ladies get crunk.

khrisd4749 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Preview Lambo's "Ass Everywhere" Single

Unless you've been living under a rock (or sleeping on some of the best DJs and mixes out there), you should've heard Lambo's "Ass Everywhere." The Ge

khrisd4753 days ago
live for the weekend
Music

Silver Medallion - "Live For the Weekend"

We feel all of your pain; we know you're putting in overtime trying to get your work done during the dragging weekdays, all so you can release all of that stress and pent-up frustration. We get it. And now you've got a pretty slick anthem from Silver Medallion to help get that edge off. This cut's produced by Drunk Dial and DJ Fresh Direct, and it feels something like an anthem. We're also hearing that Benzi's Get Right imprint is going to drop a remix package for this one. Should be serious!

khrisd4860 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App