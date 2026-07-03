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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Donald Glover’s Comments on ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Dave’ Comparisons Have People Talking
In the since-removed tweets, the 'Atlanta' star and creator expressed frustration with comparisons being made between his show and Lil Dicky's.
Trace William Cowen1719 days ago
Pop Culture
'DAVE' Star GaTa Talks Getting Props From Leonardo DiCaprio, Season 2, and His Acting Future
GaTa, star of Lil Dicky's FXX series 'DAVE', talks getting props from Leonardo DiCaprio, being himself on camera, and his future as an actor.
Khal1857 days ago