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Sports
26-Man England Squad For EUFA Euro 2020 Announced With Wretch 32-Fronted Track, Video
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, Southampton captain and defensive mid-James Ward-Prowse and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins are notable names cut.
Niall Smith1871 days ago