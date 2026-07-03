Gareth Southgate

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england
Sports

26-Man England Squad For EUFA Euro 2020 Announced With Wretch 32-Fronted Track, Video

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, Southampton captain and defensive mid-James Ward-Prowse and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins are notable names cut.

Niall Smith1871 days ago

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