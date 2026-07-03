Gabzy

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Gabzy
Music

Premiere: Afro-R&B Singer Gabzy Gives Thanks For That Special Someone In “Rice & Peas” Video

Produced by Budee, Kevin Kofo, and Melvitto (who was also executive producer for the EP), it’s a smooth and seductive number with the romantic visuals to match.

James Keith1457 days ago

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