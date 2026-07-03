In partnership with GAP—whose Washwell™ denim-washing technique uses 20% less water than traditional washes—Complex spoke to a group of fashion influencers who center sustainability in their own personal style.Austin Williams
Featured
From Supreme x MM6 to Swatch x AP, these are the best collaborations of the year, so far.Mike DeStefano
Style
This Self-Taught Tailor Went From Altering Clothes for Dry Cleaners to Making Custom Suits for The Weeknd
Patrick Henry, known as “Fresh”, is the self-taught tailor who makes custom pieces for The Weeknd & John Legend. Here’s how he did it.Waiss Aramesh
From Kanye vs Taylor to 50 Cent vs Floyd, these are the 40 best, most explosive celebrity feuds & beefs that Hollywood has to offer.Complex