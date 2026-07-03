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Music
Interview: Producer G. Ry on Partynextdoor's 'Colours 2' and How Drake Impacted Its Release
Producer G. Ry talks about his work on Partynextdoor's 'Colours 2' and what he has in store for the future.
edwinortiz3327 days ago