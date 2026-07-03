Trinity Rodman stars in adidas’ new global World Cup campaign alongside Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal, and Bad Bunny.Quinn Diaz
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From the 'Lightning' Air Jordan 17 Low to 'X-Ray' Footpatrol x New Balance 1906R, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.Mike DeStefano