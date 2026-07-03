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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Emerging Rap Trio Frozemode Introduce Themselves With Uptempo Debut “Maybelline”
Mixing hip-hop with hints of D&B and distorted guitars with a punk-edged approach to their rhyming style, “Maybelline” marks them as outliers in UK hip-hop.
James Keith1309 days ago