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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Hunter Biden Says He Drank a 'Gallon of Vodka a Day' While 'Smoking Crack Every 15 Minutes'
The son of former President Joe Biden said crack "worked really well" and "solved the problem."
Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Pop Culture
Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together
The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'
Alex Ocho24 days ago