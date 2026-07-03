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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: MJ Cole Calls On The Ethereal Vocal Talents Of Freya Ridings For Dramatic "Waking Up"
Instead of club sounds, Cole's slowed things down and put more of a focus on atmospherics and melody.
James Keith2776 days ago